The sky is the limit: Wizz Air invades Varna Airport

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Wizz Air has a new hub, at Varna Airport, and several new flight connections. This rather large expansion plan, announced in December of last year, was now implemented.

A brand new steel bird, an Airbus A320, was just stationed at Varna Airport, people were employed and the new flights were added to the airline’s website.

These are all Wizz Air connections from and to Varna:

> Tel Aviv (Israel): Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

> Dortmund (Germany): Mondays and Fridays

> Memmingen (Germany): Tuesdays and Saturdays

> Milan Bergamo (Italy): Tuesdays

> Larnaca (Cyprus): Thursdays and Sundays

> Eindhoven (The Netherlands): Thursdays and Sundays

> Sofia (Bulgaria): Daily

With a total of 44 flight connections to and from three Bulgarian airports, including Sofia and Burgas, Wizz Air is now the market leader in the country.

The airline invested almost 100 million Euro in Varna alone, a total of 36 new jobs were created, and the next expansion is just a matter of time. In March of 2018, Wizz Air intends to add two new routes from and to its hub in Sofia, were seven aircraft are based.

Can there even be more growth? Absolutely. During the first half of this year, Wizz Air flew more than a million passengers to and from Bulgaria, which adds up to a sensational growth of 39 percent, compared to last year. But the potential is even larger.

Wizz Air is also growing in other countries in the region. In Bucharest, yet another aircraft and connections were added. The same applies to Skopje in Macedonia. In Ukraine, the airline just announced it intended to double its business in 2018.

The sky is the limit. Literally.

Comments

comments