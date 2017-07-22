Sofia: Fire in luxury hotel “Marinela”

Share this: Facebook

A fire broke out in the basement in one of Sofia’s most famous luxury hotels on Saturday. Firefighters were trying to locate the source and contain the flames in Hotel Marinela, which is the fourth-tallest building in Sofia.

Two people were taken to Pirogov Hospital with slight smoke poisonings. The Bulgarian television channel bTV reported, the injured were in stable condition.

After the first call came in at around 11:00 a.m., eight fire trucks were sent to Hotel Marinela. As a precaution, four ambulances were on site as well.

According to Bulgarian language reports, it looks like the fire may have started in the sauna. Sauna fires are common occurrences. bTV reported, the fire was already extinguished at this stage. But the smoke was still an issue firefighters were working on.

When the alarm started sounding on Saturday morning, 20 people were evacuated from the basement floors of the hotel.

According to hotel staff members, the situation is under control. The 250 guests accommodated at Hotel Marinela, at this stage, can stay.

When it was completed in 1979, the hotel was called Hotel Vitosha New Otani. It had been built by the late Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa. Later, it was known as Kempinski Zografski Hotel. In 2015, the new owner, Vulcho Arabadjiev, renamed it Hotel Marinela.

