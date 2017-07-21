Quake hits Aegan Sea: At least two dead and 200 injured

Share this: Facebook

At least two people were killed on the Greek Island of Kos and 200 were injured around the Aegan Sea, when a powerful seaquake hit the region last night. The quake’s magnitude was 6.7. It caused damage on Kos as well as in Greek and Turkish tourist resorts.

According to reports from the regions affected, about 120 people were injured on Kos, and 70 in Turkish resorts. The seaquake even caused small tsunamis. But the latter seem to have done only minor damage.

The quake’s epicenter was located 10 kilometers South of Bodrum in Turkey, and some 15 kilometers East of Kos.

Doctors in a hospital on Kos were quoted saying two people had died when the ceiling of a bar collapsed on top of them.

The main seaquake occurred at 1:31 a.m., while many aftershocks have been registered since. Turkish authorities warned people of those aftershocks, asking them not to enter damaged buildings.

On Kos, hundreds of locals and tourists came out of buildings in panic, during the quake. The Foreign Office in London told British vacationers to follow the instructions of local authorities.

