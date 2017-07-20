British tourist shot in leg in road rage incident near Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach

Share this: Facebook

A former member of the Bulgarian military shot a British tourist in the leg during a dispute on the road near Bulgaria’s Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach, television station bTV said on July 20.

The confrontation happened as the 54-year-old Bulgarian was driving on the stretch between the villages of Tunkovo and Orizare and encountered two British cyclists who were in the middle of the road, local police said.

The incident, on the road between the villages of Tunkovo and Orizare, escalated into a fight. The former soldier took out his legally-owned Makarov pistol. Three shots were fired, two into the air, and one into the leg of one of the British tourists.

The former military man went to his home in Orizare and informed police about the incident. He was taken into 24-hour custody but was taken to hospital with heart problems, the statement said.

The British tourist was in hospital, with surgery pending. His condition was not critical. The other tourist also was examined in hospital, Bourgas police said.

Unconfirmed media reports said that the shooter was employed as a security guard at a place of entertainment in Sunny Beach.

(Photo: Andrey Mironov)

/Panorama

