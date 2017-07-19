‘BulgariaSat-1’: Bulgarian satellite ready to broadcast TV programmes

Share this: Facebook

A communications Bulgarian-owned satellite will start broadcasting television signals to subscribers in Bulgaria and other regions in Europe within two weeks. ‘BulgariaSat-1’ was carried to space by a Falcon 9 rocket less than a month ago.

The first commercial satellite ever to carry a painted Bulgarian flag is geostationary. This means it will always cover the same region on Earth, and therefore move along with the planet’s rotation.

According to Bulgaria Sat, which owns the satellite, ‘BulgariaSat-1’ is scheduled to start broadcasting during the first days of August. “The satellite will provide direct-to-home television (DTH) and data communications services on the Balkans and other European regions”, the company, an affiliate of Bulsatcom, said in a statement. “It is suitable for 4G LTE network at 1800 MHz.”

Bulgaria Sat also stated, all systems on the satellite worked normally. They were tested since ‘BulgariaSat-1’ reached its orbit in June, located some 36,000 kilometers from the surface of Earth.

The owners also stressed that their satellite might be of help during natural disasters, such as earthquakes, storms or other situations in which land-based networks could give up.

For the implementation of the ‘BulgariaSat-1’ project, the company Bulgaria Sat got loans from six American and European banks.

