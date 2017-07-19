Bulgaria: Plane slides off runway at Bourgas Airport

Share this: Facebook

A plane with 178 passengers on board slid off the runway at Burgas Airport right after touchdown on Tuesday. Nobody was injured.

The aircraft owned by the airline Smartwings had taken off in Brno (Czechia) less than two hours earlier.

According to The Aviation Herald, the airport tower reported winds from 300 degrees at 4 knots shortly before landing. Other media reported, it had rained at the time of the incident.

The Airbus came to a halt on the grass next to the runway. The passengers and crew were picked up and taken to the baggage claim at the terminal.

Due to the incident, Burgas Airport was closed for a while. All incoming traffic was diverted to Varna.

Photo by “Kerosene in Blood”

