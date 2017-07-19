Bulgaria, Israel and Switzerland to help Montenegro fight forest fires

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria, Israel and Switzerland have responded to a call for help from Montenegro. Since Sunday, the country is trying to extinguish large wild fires on the Luštica peninsula at the Adriatic Sea, not far from the Croatian marvel Dubrovnik.

Montenegrin media reported, 100 caravans had been evacuated from the area. The fires were threatening to reach the cities of Tivat, Herceg Novi and Kotor.

According to Swiss media reports, a Bulgarian helicopter with firefighting capabilities is being expected in Montenegro as early as today.

Israel is sending a firefighting plane to Luštica right now too.

Switzerland did not think about it too long either. The government in Bern promised to send a “Super Puma” Air Force helicopter (see photo) to Montenegro today as well.

According to a report by Swiss Radio and Television (SRF), that helicopter was stationed in Kosovo until today. It can transport 2.5 tons of water in a huge bag and drop it on the fires. Also, a team belonging to the Swiss Corps for Humanitarian Aid are on their way to Montenegro.

Since the fires are mainly raging in mountainous areas, which are hardly accessible by vehicles on the ground, firefighting aircraft are the only way.

