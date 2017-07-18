FDI in Bulgaria in January-May 2017 was 119.8M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2017 stood at 119.8 million euro, the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 18. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 525.7 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 517.3 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 120.8 million euro (compared to an inflow of 118 million euro in the first five months of 2016) and re-invested earnings accounted for 202.2 million euro (versus 294.9 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička)

