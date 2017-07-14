Bulgarian PM Borissov: Balkans have potential to replace UK in the European family after Brexit

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Balkans have the potential to replace the United Kingdom in the European family after Brexit, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on July 13.

Borissov was speaking in the Greek city of Thessaloniki at a tripartite meeting with Greece’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Greek and Serbian leaders agreed that more needs to be done for the stability of the Balkans.

Serbian president Vučić thanked Bulgaria and Greece for the support of his country’s European integration prospects.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments