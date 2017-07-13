Vilian Stefanov: The Bulgarian hiker and his exhibition

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



When Vilian Stefanov goes for hikes, he will not be back in his armchair three hours later, with a beer can in his hand. He won’t even be back the next day, or the next week. Stefanov is an extreme hiker and adventurer. And one with a camera, we might add.

Last summer, Vilian Stefanov packed up his inflatable canoe and walked through all of Bulgaria, from South to North. When water was in his way, he inflated the canoe. During that adventure, he met snakes, goats, lots of dogs and many other animals. He slept in his tent, on mountain tops, next to rivers, in the middle of nowhere.

Then he went back home, to Sofia. But somehow the Bulgarian capital was not adventurous enough. Bad air, too many people, too much noise. So he packed up his stuff again.

This time around, Vilian Stefanov had an even more challenging plan. He wanted to walk Bulgaria from West to East, on train tracks. He started in Kalotina. A month later, he was close to giving up, a few days away from Varna. But he did make it.

On this hiking trip as well, Stefanov took millions of photographs, showing interesting animals in nature, sleeping cats in sleepy villages nobody ever visits, and decaying, abandoned train stations.

It gets even better: Vilian Stefanov will exhibit some of his photographs, starting on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Gallery Bonum in Sofia, Slavyanska Street 2 (entrance on Rousse street). The opening hours: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 7 p.m.. The vernissage takes place on Friday, July 21, 2017, at 6:30 pm.. Stefanov’s photographs can be seen there until August 6, 2017.

Oh, did we mention Stefanov has a new endeavour he intends to pursue? He wants to cross more than 40 countries on four continents. It will take him four years.

Comments

comments