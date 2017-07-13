Bulgarian Parliament votes to reimburse police who had to pay for their own uniforms

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly approved on July 13 the second reading of amendments that will provide for the Interior Ministry to reimburse police who had to pay for their own uniforms.

The step was taken after recent protests by Bulgarian police, backed by firefighters and prison warders, demanding higher pay and improved working conditions.

The measure will cost Bulgaria’s budget about 30 million leva (about 15.34 million euro).

It covers purchases of uniforms by members of the police between 2010 and 2015.

Reportedly, police had to pay for their own uniforms because of problems in public procurement processes.

The amendments were supported, without debate, unanimously by all of the 170 out of Bulgaria’s 240 MPs from all parties who were present in the National Assembly.

Deputy Interior Minister Krassimir Tsipov said that those eligible to receive the reimbursement would not include Interior Ministry employees who had resigned, because they had been paid compensation on departure.

