Bulgarian Socialist Party MP Manol Genov charged with vote-buying

Anti-corruption prosecutors have lodged charges against Manol Genov, an MP for the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, alleging that he was involved in vote-buying in the Roma area of the town of Assenovgrad during the country’s March 2017 parliamentary elections.

On separate occasions, Genov arranged payment of 20 to 25 leva (about 10 to 12 euro) each to close to 70 people, prosecutors said.

Assenovgrad resident Nikolai Hristev was charged in connection with the same offences, the Prosecutor’s Office said on July 12.

Genov is on bail, on condition that he regularly signs an official register.

His immunity as an MP from prosecution was removed on June 21 at the request of Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov. Genov did not oppose the revocation of his immunity.

Speaking to public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television on July 21, Genov said that the allegations against him were baseless and he hope that the court would soon establish this.

(Screenshot: BNT)

/Politics

