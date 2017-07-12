Bulgarian Interior Minister: Anti-organised crime directorate’s new software is only for downloading data from mobile devices already seized

Share this: Facebook

New software bought by Bulgaria’s Chief Directorate for Combating Organised Crime is only for downloading information from mobile devices already seized, the country’s Interior Minister Valentin Radev said on July 12.

Earlier reports said that the software, bought through public procurement and about which details were posted on the directorate’s website, would enable it to monitor communications on networks such as Facebook Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp and several others.

Radev said that the software, which cost 18 000 leva (about 9000 euro) would be used in cases where mobile devices had been seized and pre-trial proceedings were underway.

“The more information we can get in this legitimate way, the better the security of the citizens. This is the job of the Interior Ministry – to take care of our security,” Radev said.

