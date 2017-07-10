In Istanbul, Bulgarian PM Borissov talks energy issues with Turkish, Russian top officials

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria and Turkey have a common understanding that the development of gas transmission infrastructure, covering more Balkan countries and Europe, will ensure greater energy security on the continent, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yıldırım agreed in talks in Istanbul on July 10.

Borissov and Yıldırım spoke on the sidelines of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Turkey’s largest city.

They agreed that the good political and economic ties between Bulgaria and Turkey, as well as their geographical situation, determine the importance of bilateral energy cooperation for the transit of energy resources, a Bulgarian government statement said.

Borissov said that a major step forward in this respect would be the construction of a gas interconnection between Bulgaria and Turkey.

