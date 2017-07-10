EC grants Bulgaria 1.22M euro emergency assistance to aid reception and protection of asylum-seekers and refugees

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on July 10 that it had awarded an additional 1.22 million euro in emergency assistance to support the UN High Commission for Refugees’ (UNHCR) activities in Bulgaria to help improve reception conditions and the protection environment of asylum seekers and refugees.

The funding will support the monitoring of asylum procedures and the provision of legal, psychological and psychosocial support, including for child migrants, the Commission said.

This brings the total emergency assistance for migrant and border management in Bulgaria to 170 million euro on top of the 91 million euro allocated to Bulgaria under the national programmes for the period 2014-2020.

The European Commission also has awarded an additional 6.48 million euro in emergency assistance to improve reception conditions in accommodation centres in the Greek islands of Lesvos (Kara Tepe) and Chios (Souda).

With this funding the UNHCR will provide services such as food, water and sanitation supply and help ensure protection for vulnerable migrants as well as education and health care, the Commission said.

The overall emergency funding allocated to the Greek authorities and international organisations operating in Greece now stands at 361.82 million euro, adding to the 509.5 million euro allocated to Greece under the national programmes for the period 2014-2020.

(Photo: DW/M Ilcheva)

/Panorama

Comments

comments