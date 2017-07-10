Bulgarian exports in January – May 2017 were 15.7% higher than in January – May 2016 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

In January to May 2017, the value of all goods exported from Bulgaria added up to 20.5 billion leva, about 15.7 per cent higher than in January to May 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 10.

In May 2017, Bulgaria’s total exports grew by 26.5 per cent compared to May 2016, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – May 2017 amounted to 23 558.2 million leva (at CIF prices), or 20.1 per cent more than January – May 2016.

In May 2017, the total imports into Bulgaria increased by 20.7 per cent compared to May 2016 and added up to 4 929.2 billion leva, the NSI said.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – May 2017 and amounted to 3 035.7 million leva.

At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) in the period January – May 2017 the total foreign trade balance was also negative and added up to 1 882.5 million leva.

