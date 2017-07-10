At Wimbledon, Dimitrov falls short against Federer again

Share this: Facebook

On a day with plenty of drama on the tennis courts of Wimbledon, the least amount was to be found in the match between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov, as the seven-time former champion needed little more than an hour and a half to secure a straight sets victory 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Billed as possibly the most interesting fourth-round match in the men’s draw on Wimbledon’s “manic Monday”, it failed to deliver on that promise. Federer, to whom Dimitrov was compared early in his career, remains a hump that the Bulgarian is yet to get over, with no wins in six tries.

Although Dimitrov did not play poorly, recording 29 winners to Federer’s 24, he also made 25 unforced errors (against 11 by his opponent). As on previous occasions between the two, Federer asserted himself at crucial points in the match, breaking serve late in the first frame and then again early in the second frame.

Dimitrov briefly mounted a fight-back in the third set, breaking back to tie the frame at 4-4, but it proved a short-lived reprieve, with Federer breaking serve again to close out the match.

With his grass season effectively over, Dimitrov is confirmed to play in the Rogers Cup Masters in Montreal, in the run-up to the US Open next month. It is unclear whether he intends to play in the Citi Open in Washington, as he has done in previous years.

