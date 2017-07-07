Bulgarian leaders determined to push ahead on good-neighbourly pact with Skopje

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov on July 7 again insisted that it was in his country’s interest to support the Republic of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and described the planned good-neighbourly agreement with the neighbouring country as extremely important.

Bulgarian leaders have been at pains to express determination that the signing of the good-neighbourly agreement will go ahead as planned on August 2, even as media in Skopje linked to former prime minister Nikola Gruevski have claimed that the signing will be delayed.

Borissov, speaking at a forum in Sofia, said that it was in Bulgaria’s interest to support Macedonia to enter the Atlantic pact.

“If we do not sign the good-neighbourly treaty with Macedonia, I do not know what else we can sign in the future,” he said.

“The neighbourly treaty with Macedonia is extremely important. We should let the historians to argue. I do not like to listen to them on many topics. I am convinced that the Bulgarian political class will also support us. It is up to the Macedonian political class to make that treaty. If we cannot sign it, then what can we sign in the future? Bulgaria’s interest is to support Macedonia entering the Atlantic pact. Let’s hope that colleagues also understand what the dangers are if it does not happen for the future,” Borissov said.

To continue reading, please click here.

/Politics

Comments

comments