R&B master: Robert Glasper to mesmerise Bulgarian audience in Sofia

Robert Glasper is far from being a regular musician. The 39-year-old keyboarder, producer and Grammy Award winner carries the “real music” gene, with a perspective on music inherited by another genius, by the name of Miles Davis. “He opened the door”, Glasper says.

It was 1978, when he was born in Houston. That year, some of the greatest Jazz, Soul and Funk albums of all time were released. Miles Davis, George Duke and Herbie Hancock were delivering contemporary Jazz at its very best, while The Brothers Johnson, Earth, Wind & Fire and Norman Connors brought the Funk. All of these influences are audible in Robert Glasper’s work.

But the biggest influence of them all was Glasper’s mother, who was a Jazz and Blues singer. She took her son to Jazz clubs and to East Wind Baptist Church, where she was the musical director. Robert Glasper basically got the gift of “real music” from the moment he was born.

While studying in Texas, as well as at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City, Glasper began founding bands and working with fellow artists. By now he had cooperated with everyone, including Erykah Badu, Meshell Ndegeocello and Lalah Hathaway.

He released his first album in 2004, while touring with colleagues such as bass genius Christian McBride (who will be performing in Sofia as well, on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the same “A to Jazz Festival”). Robert Glasper’s album “Black Radio”, released in 2012, got him his first Grammy. A second one followed three years later.

Robert Glasper builds his fantastic and often romantic sounds around modern American beats, which unfortunately do involve a lot of drum programming. But, in his case, this “sin” can be forgiven, due to the beauty of his compositions and arrangements.

None other than Robert Glasper himself will be in Sofia, at the “A to Jazz Festival”, this Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 9:00 p.m..

The “A to Jazz Festival” can be found here. It is being supported by the America for Bulgaria Foundation, Sofia Municipality and the Bulgarian Ministry of Culture. Admission is free.

