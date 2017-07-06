Exhibition ‘South Africa – Development, Culture, Economy, Nature’ at Lovers’ Bridge in Sofia opens on July 17

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “South Africa – Development, Culture, Economy, Nature” will be displayed at Lovers’ Bridge, near the National Palace of Culture, in Sofia from July 17 to 31.

The exhibition has been organised by the South African embassy in co-operation with Sofia municipality, and is being held to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Bulgaria.

The exhibition aims at displaying the beauty of nature of South Africa, its cultural diversity, its history, the development of South Africa’s economy. Hopefully, the exhibition will help the public gain more understanding about the Rainbow Nation, about South Africa’s rich culture and traditions and amazing development, South Africa’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Vanessa Calvert, said.

(Photo, of Table Mountain in Cape Town: South African Tourism)

