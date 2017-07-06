Bulgarian expats abroad: Missing Banitsa, Lyutenitsa and Shumensko

Share this: Facebook

Almost all expats miss something in the country they live in. Usually, they dream of food or certain drinks they got used to in their home country. This applies to almost all expatriates or migrants, no matter where they come from.

For expats in Bulgaria, there are specialised places, which offer imported food from the United Kingdom, such as Little London in Sofia. Besides, large supermarket chains import a lot of food from Western Europe. But what about the other way around?

Those same supermarket chains do not import Bulgarian food to Western Europe, Australia or the United States, maybe with the exception of a little feta cheese here and there. At the same time, one million Bulgarians, who live all over the world, miss their Banitsa, their real vegetables, their sausage and their beer brands.

That is what the shop “Bulgarische Lebensmittel” in Nuremberg is for. Every three weeks, this small supermarket, located in Pillenreuther Straße 31, receives a large delivery from Sofia. This business offers all the good stuff, including Bulgarian cheese, pink tomatoes, and even sweets, such as “Mura” chocolate bars. Have we mentioned Shumensko beer?

So, it might be hard to be a Bulgarian expat abroad, but not so much in Nuremberg, or in Munich, where the “Да Хапна” (“Da Hapna”) supermarket offers a similar mixture of imported food and drinks. There are lots of Bulgarians in Munich. They do celebrate parties. Can they have a party without Rakia? No. “Da Hapna”, located at Korbinianstraße 1 is the place to go to.

It is a similar picture in London. The Bulgarian food shop named “Sofia”, at 62 Quicks Road, has absolutely everything. What do Bulgarians need on March 1st? Martenitchki. What do they need all year round? Lukanka and Lyutenitsa. All of that, plus a lot more, is available at the “Sofia” shop.

The more Bulgarians live in a city, the more Bulgarian businesses will pop up. In Chicago, there are several Bulgarian restaurants to choose from, including “Rodopa” at 7150 W. Grand Avenue. On Lawrence Avenue, there are even two Bulgarian restaurants: “Sliven” and “Plovdiv”. Or how about the elegant “Mehanata” in Des Plaines? Of course, Chicago is not the only city in North America which offers Bulgarian food.

In Sydney, at least one Bulgarian restaurant will satisfy customers. In Tel Aviv, there are two of them.

It is hard to make Banitsa using dough purchased in Turkish food stores, and it might not taste like the original. But in many parts of the world, Bulgarians do not need to improvise anymore, because of those stores. It is big business. In Germany, there is even an online store called “Bulgaria Online Shop”. This one is owned by a German.

