Food retailers: Lidl Bulgaria to open store in Samokov

The German supermarket chain Lidl is expanding further in Bulgaria as well. Another Lidl store will be opened in the Western Bulgarian town of Samokov this coming weekend. It is the 85th Lidl store in Bulgaria.

Lidl Samokov is located at Iskar Street 2b. Its inauguration will take place on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m..

Lidl is owned by Schwarz Gruppe, just like Kaufland. The brand entered the supermarket war in Bulgaria only in 2010. Competitors such as Carrefour or Bulgarian supermarket chains like Picadilly were already defeated by Lidl, Kaufland and the Austrian chain Billa. Small supermarkets have disappeared in large numbers as well.

In many European countries, the main competitor for Lidl is Aldi, which does not have stores in Bulgaria. In all of Europe, Lidle now runs more than 10,000 stores.

Lidl is also expanding to the U.S.. Earlier this year, the company opened an HQ in Arlington, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C.. By the end of 2017, as many as 20 Lidl supermarkets are supposed to be opening along the U.S. East Coast. The company also intends to conquer Australia.

