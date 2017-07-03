Unemployment in Bulgaria was 6% in May 2017, again below EU average – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2017 was six per cent, down from 6.1 per cent a month earlier and from 7.9 per cent in May 2016, according to figures released on July 3 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The May 2017 figure for Bulgaria represented about 196 000 people, a notable drop below the figure of 200 000. Bulgaria’s May 2016 unemployment figure represented about 260 000 people.

In May 2016, Bulgaria’s unemployment was below the EU average of the time of 8.7 per cent. In May 2017, it was below the EU average of 7.8 per cent.

The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 9.3 per cent in May 2017, stable compared to April 2017 and down from 10.2 per cent in May 2016. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since March 2009, Eurostat said.

