Free 3D film open-air screenings in Plovdiv from July 5 to 7

An 80 square metre screen has been put up in Sentralen Square in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv for free screenings of 3D films from July 5 to 7 2017.

The films are to be shown nightly at 9.30pm on the square, in front of the Guro Mihailov monument.

While full details of the programme have not been announced, organisers describe it including two evenings of family-friendly films, dubbed into Bulgarian, and on the third evening, the film Karatsi by director Ivailo Hristov will be shown.

A hundred benches are being out for seating but the audience also is welcome to bring folding chairs, fishing stools or other seating.

The audience may bring their own 3D spectacles, which will also be on sale at the venue.

The project has been organised by A Plus Films Ltd with the financial support of Plovdiv municipality.

The weather forecast for Plovdiv for July 5 to 7 is for mainly clear skies with daytime highs of about 30 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

