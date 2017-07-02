Sofia: Boulevard Praga closed for complete refurbishment

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, several large construction projects are already in progress. The largest one is the third Metro line, which will not be completed before 2019. Countless boulevards are being refurbished as well. Soon, a large part of the city center will be a construction site as well, when the renovation of the book market commences, along with a full refurbishment of Graf Ignatiev Street.

Boulevard Praga was supposed to be closed today. On Saturday, a sign on Boulevard Patriarch Ephtimi already warned drivers about Praga being closed, while it was not. That will change today.

According to Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Sofia Municipality’s aim is to renew absolutely everything on Boulevard Praga, including its surface, the sidewalks and the lighting. But first, workers will have to do a lot of digging, since the water pipes need to be replaced as well.

Drivers have been annoyed by the terrible state of Boulevard Praga for ages. It is about time for a renovation, even though things are a little complicated. That is because countless buses, including trolley bus lines 2, 8 and 9, usually go through there. The city had no choice: They split up lines 2 and 9 into two parts each and shortened line 8, for the duration of the construction.

On August 15, 2017, at midnight, Boulevard Praga will supposedly be opened again. And it will be a smooth ride, after it had felt like and off-road adventure for decades.

Tomorrow, part of Boulevard Dondukov will be closed.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus

Comments

comments