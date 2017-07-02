‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning declared for 10 Bulgarian districts over forecast storms on July 3

Share this: Facebook

Ten Bulgarian districts are subject to a “Code Orange” dangerous weather warning because of forecasts of storms on July 3.

The 10 districts are Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Montana, Razgrad, Rousse, Vidin, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo and Vratsa.

The lesser “Code Yellow” potentially dangerous weather warning was issued for Varna, Bourgas, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Shoumen, Sliven, Sofia district and city, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Kurdzhali, Pernik, Plovdiv, Silistra and Smolyan.

Three districts had nothing to worry about, weather-wise, with a “Code Green” for July 3: Dobrich, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad.

After the scorching temperatures of the weekend, significantly lower forecast highs were expected on July 3: in Sofia, 23, in Plovdiv, 27, and in Varna and Bourgas, 29 degrees Celsius.

The government media office said that on July 2, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov had called together the national operational staff, requiring that all regional and local authorities be ready to respond to an expected risk of floods and storm damage in areas subject to the dangerous weather warning.

(Photo: Lucretious/freeimages.com)

/Panorama

Comments

comments