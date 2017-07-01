Sofia Airport: Extremely long queues in the early morning

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



There were long queues at Sofia Airport on Saturday. At 5:15 a.m., hundreds of travellers were waiting in front of five check-in counters Bulgaria Air had opened for several flights in Terminal 2. It was unclear whether all passengers would be able to make it to the gates on time, since everyone was in for a very long wait.

At that hour, things looked better at the counters for other airlines, including Ryanair.

Another extremely long queue had formed at the security check, in front of the stairs leading up to the customs, passport control and gates. In this case, three officers were checking tickets and passports simultaneously. The expected waiting time in this long line was about 20 minutes.

On its website, Sofia airport does ask passengers to show up “at least two hours before scheduled departure time” and to “immediately proceed to the security screening points” after check-in. They do have a point.

Depending on the time of the day and the number of flights scheduled at that hour, delays should also be expected on the way to Sofia Airport, since Boulevard Brussels, the connection between Tsarigradsko Chausee and the airport, is partially closed, due to the construction of the direct approach road to Terminal 2.

Also, construction is going on in Sofia Airport’s parking garage, which is already falling apart, 10 years after it was built. This might lead to further delays on the way to and from the airport.

Photos by Imanuel Marcus

Comments

comments