Bulgaria: Dangerous heat wave triggers Code Red warning

In Bulgaria, a total of 17 provinces were under a Code Red dangerous weather warning today, due to excessive heat. Up to 44 degrees Centigrade were forecast for Gabrovo, Haskovo, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Vraca and Yambol.

A Code Orange warning was in place for the rest of Bulgaria, consisting of the provinces Blagoevgrad, Kustendil, Smolian, Burgas, Pernik, Sofia (province and city), Vidin, Dobrich, Kardjali and Varna.

Code Red warnings are rare. They stand for real dangers and are supposed to make sure people listen to the advice authorities have to offer. But there was none of the latter in Bulgaria, at least not on a national level.

Generally, staying indoors is good advice, especially for small children and elderly people. Drinking a lot of water is something everyone should do in this heat, doctors say, while hot drinks and alcoholic beverages should be avoided.

Heavy meals should not be consumed either, but rather salads, fruit, vegetables and light, vegetarian meals.

On top of that, sun lotion should be applied to the skin, not just at the beach, but everywhere, including in the city. Intense physical activity is not recommended.

Meteorologist now expect slightly lower temperatures on Sunday. It will still be hot though. But on Monday, temperatures are supposed to slump substantially.

