Bulgaria: ‘Code Red’ dangerous weather alarm for Saturday in much of the country

A Code Red weather alarm is in place for much of Bulgaria, due to excessive heat, which is considered dangerous. The following provinces are affected: Gabrovo, Haskovo, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Vraca and Yambol.

In the provinces mentioned, temperatures between 41 and 45 degrees Centigrade are expected on Saturday. This kind of heat poses dangers, especially to elderly people and small children. At Code Red, travel should be avoided. People should drink a lot of water and stay at home, or at least in the shade.

Meteorologists say, Code Red stands for exceptionally intense meteorological phenomena. According to them, major damage and accidents are likely, in many cases with threat to life and limb, over a wide area. People in affected areas should keep informed about the weather and the risks connected to it, by following the media.

Also, when Code Red warnings are in place, orders and any advice given by the authorities should be followed under all circumstances. The population should be prepared for extraordinary measures, it says.

For the rest of Bulgaria, Code Orange was given for Saturday, because of temperatures between 38 and 41 degrees. This concerns the provinces along the Black Sea coast, as well as some in Western and Southern Bulgaria. These are the Code Orange provinces: Blagoevgrad, Kustendil, Smolian, Burgas, Pernik, Sofia, Vidin, Dobrich, Kardjali and Varna.

In Bulgaria, this summer, which just started nine days ago, might turn out to be the hottest in years, or possibly in decades.

On Sunday, hardly any change is expected in Bulgaria, while on Monday temperatures are supposed to decrease by up to 17 degrees, depending on the region.

Today, on Friday, a Code Orange warning has been declared for most of Bulgaria’s major cities, including Plovdiv, and, at the Black Sea coast, Varna and Bourgas, and on the Danube, Rousse.

Other districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning on June 30 are Blagoevgrad, Dobrich, Haskovo, Kyustendil, Montana, Silistra, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Shoumen, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Vidin and Yambol.

