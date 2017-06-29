‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning issued over scorching temperatures forecast for Bulgaria for June 30

Share this: Facebook

A “Code Orange” dangerous weather warning has been issued for most of Bulgaria on June 30 as temperatures are expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius or higher in several places.

The lesser “Code Yellow” potentially dangerous weather warning covers the rest of the country, including capital Sofia.

The “Code Orange” warning has been declared for most of Bulgaria’s major cities, including Plovdiv, and, at the Black Sea coast, Varna and Bourgas, and on the Danube, Rousse.

Other districts subject to the dangerous weather warning are Blagoevgrad, Dobrich, Haskovo, Kyustendil, Montana, Silistra, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Shoumen, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Vidin and Yambol.

On June 30, the forecast maximum temperature for Sofia is 36 degrees Celsius.

For Plovdiv, the forecast high is 40 degrees, for Varna, 33 degrees, for Bourgas, 35 degrees, and for Rousse, 39 degrees.

Other places that will face temperatures of 40 degrees or higher on June 30 are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Yambol and Haskovo.

Across Bulgaria, the high temperatures are forecast to continue on the weekend of July 1 and 2.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

