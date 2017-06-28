Poll: Bulgarian business climate worsened slightly in June 2017

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found a sliver of gloominess grow in managers’ opinions about the country’s business climate, with the overall indicator driven down by the views in the industry and services sectors.

Across all four sectors surveyed, the uncertain economic environment was cited either as the main or one of the leading factors limiting business development.

In June 2017, the total business climate indicator decreased by 0.7 percentage points compared with May, the NSI said.

In industry, the composite indicator was down 1.2 percentage points on May, as managers’ outlooks on the next six months changed from seeing things improving to seeing things remaining the same.

(Photo: tatiana240524/freeimages.com)

