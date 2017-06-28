Bulgaria to open honorary consulate in Belfast

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved, at a regular meeting on June 28, the opening of an honorary consulate in Belfast.

The opening would contribute to strengthening bilateral contacts in the field of business and culture as well as to assist Bulgarian citizens in the context of the consequences of Brexit, Bulgaria’s government media service said.

Paul Martin will be appointed as the honorary consul.

“He has solid experience in labour and social issues, and was advisor to the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy of Bulgaria and has good contacts in Bulgaria and Northern Ireland,” the statement said.

(Photo of Belfast: Roger Price)

