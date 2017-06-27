Two daughters of Bulgaria’s Deputy Chief Mufti assaulted in Sofia street

Unidentified assailants attacked two daughters of one of the Deputy Chief Muftis of Bulgaria, one of the spiritual leaders of the country’s Muslim minority, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Radio reported on June 27.

The assault took place as the two girls were leaving a supermarket in the capital’s Nadezhda residential area, BNR said.

The report did not disclose the name of the Deputy Chief Mufti or of his daughters.

Sofia police are investigating the attack by a group of young people. The motive for the attack is not known.

BNR said that it had not been ruled out that “football fans” or skinheads were involved in the assault. The station quoted its police sources as saying that the two girls had been wearing headscarves.

The girls were not seriously injured in the attack.

The police investigation is continuing, including through examination of footage from security cameras in the area.

(Photo: Bart Groenhuizen/sxc.hu)

/Panorama

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments