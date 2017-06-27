Share this: Facebook

Summer Test: You know you are stuck in a Bulgarian summer when …

… you feel like a pork Schnitzel in the pan.

… you get a sunburn even in the shade.

… the chocolate bar you just purchased became Nutella within 30 seconds.

… the Nutella you were going to spread on your sandwich just turned into a chocolate shake.

… your tyre just melted on the damned road surface.

… you are sweating like a pig, even though you took 12 showers today, so far.

… you come out of the shower, only to turn around and go back in.

… the temperature on bus no. 316 is 62 degrees Centigrade.

… your scrambled eggs literally make themselves, on the hood of your vehicle.

… you forget why in the hell you are walking the streets in this heat, since the sun boils your brain.

… you wish you were a sledge dog in the Yukon.

… you take your afternoon nap in the fridge.

… your politically correct friend, who is vegan, votes for the Greens, listens to Janis Joplin, and usually rejects air conditioners, suddenly wants to run it at full throttle.

… even your Latin American girlfriend complains about the heat.

… the nuclear power plant in Kozloduy allocates a reactor to your air conditioner.

