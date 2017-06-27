Summer Test: You know you are stuck in a Bulgarian summer when …
… you feel like a pork Schnitzel in the pan.
… you get a sunburn even in the shade.
… the chocolate bar you just purchased became Nutella within 30 seconds.
… the Nutella you were going to spread on your sandwich just turned into a chocolate shake.
… your tyre just melted on the damned road surface.
… you are sweating like a pig, even though you took 12 showers today, so far.
… you come out of the shower, only to turn around and go back in.
… the temperature on bus no. 316 is 62 degrees Centigrade.
… your scrambled eggs literally make themselves, on the hood of your vehicle.
… you forget why in the hell you are walking the streets in this heat, since the sun boils your brain.
… you wish you were a sledge dog in the Yukon.
… you take your afternoon nap in the fridge.
… your politically correct friend, who is vegan, votes for the Greens, listens to Janis Joplin, and usually rejects air conditioners, suddenly wants to run it at full throttle.
… even your Latin American girlfriend complains about the heat.
… the nuclear power plant in Kozloduy allocates a reactor to your air conditioner.