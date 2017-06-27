‘BulgariaSat-1’: Bulgarian owned satellite approaching its orbit

Share this: Facebook

The commericial satellite ‘BulgariaSat-1’ is “successfully performing post-launch maneuvers according to plan”, its manufacturer Space Systems Loral (SSL) said.

According to a company statement, the satellite deployed its on-board solar arrays in space and it has fired its main thruster. Propelled by the latter, ‘BulgariaSat-1’ is supposed to reach its circular orbit.

This satellite, owned by Bulgaria Sat, an affiliate of Bulsatcom, will hold a geostationary position in space, provided everything works as planned. This means it will rotate along with Earth, and always cover the same area of its planet of origin.

The president of SSL, John Celli, congratulated Bulgaria Sat “on the successful launch of its first satellite, and for making history as the first Bulgarian company to operate a satellite”. He said: “Thank you to the teams at Bulgaria Sat, SpaceX, and SSL, which worked closely together to make this launch a success.”

‘BulgariaSat-1’ is supposed to deliver TV signals to Bulsatcom subscribers in Bulgaria and other European countries.

The satellite was launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday. The rocket was owned by SpaceX, a company founded and owned by Elon Musk. Since the launch of ‘BulgariaSat-1’, another Falcon 9 takeoff took place, from California, during which an Iridium satellite was taken to space.

