Zaev’s visit to Sofia, political clashes in Skopje

The visit by the Prime Minister of Macedonia to Sofia has triggered debates and reactions in Skopje. VMRO-DPMNE led by Nikola Gruevski has demanded from Zaev to explain what he has discussed with Bulgarian authorities during his two-day visit to Bulgaria.

“We ask from Zaev to explain what he has discussed in Sofia. Do his declarations on the common history of the two countries imply that Macedonian people have not had a history? Zaev knows how dangerous these theses are,” said senior official of VMRO-DPMNE and former speaker of Parliament, Trajko Veljanovski.

According to him, the topics that affect the identity of the Macedonian people are not Zaev’s or SDSM’s exclusive topics. Veljanovski said that the origins of the people of this country are unique and that nobody must talk of a common history. VMRO-DPMNE also considers the issue of the language, which is identical with the Bulgarian language, as a pending issue with this country and that an agreement must be signed.

