Cleves celebrates 10 years in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Residential rental property firm Cleves is celebrating a very important milestone this week – 10 years of successful operations in Sofia.

The company celebrated with a party on June 21 in the garden of the British Ambassador’s Residence, with the participation of the British Bulgarian Business Association. It was attended by 250 diplomats, company directors and Cleves clients.

Peter Diakov, General Manager of Cleves said: “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone in such style. We look forward to another 10 years providing our clients with the best rental accommodation and service available in Sofia.”

Cleves is the leading provider of residential rental accommodation in Sofia. As both the owner and operator of six buildings across the city, it maintains the highest standards. The Cleves brand is known for sophisticated properties combined with excellent client support.

(Photo: Peter Diakov, General Manager, centre, with British Ambassador Emma Hopkins, second left)

Comments

comments