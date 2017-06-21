Two Bulgarian MPs face prosecution, one for vote-buying, the other for killing a pedestrian

Two members of Bulgaria’s National Assembly have agreed to the revocation of their immunity from prosecution, following a request from the Prosecutor-General, Speaker Dimitar Glavchev told Parliament on June 21.

Dimitar Gamishev, an MP for Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party, is to face charges in connection with a November 2014 incident in which, while driving at high speed in a village in the Blagoevgrad area, he ran over and killed a pedestrian.

Manol Genov, an MP for Kornelia Ninova’s opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, is to face a charge of vote-buying. The charge was lodged by the anti-corruption unit at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The requests to lift the immunity of the two MPs were sent to Parliament on June 20 by Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov.

By law, Bulgarian MPs are immune from prosecution, but this immunity may be removed with the consent of the National Assembly.

