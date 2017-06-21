Bulgarian tax inspectors seal eight shops in Black Sea resorts of Golden Sands and Albena

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Since the beginning of the 2017 summer tourist season, officials from Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency have sealed eight shops in the Black Sea resorts Golden Sands and Albena, Bulgarian National Television reported on June 21.

Due to repeated breaches of tax laws, some of the shops will remain closed for 30 days, the report said.

Tax inspectors from Bulgaria’s largest Black Sea city Varna have carried out more than 230 inspections of retail outlets since the beginning of the season.

The most frequent violations are the failure to issue a proper printed till slip, and discrepancies in cash registers.

National Revenue Agency inspectors on Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast have been focusing on checking clothing and accessories shops, tourist service centres and ice cream pavilions, the report said.

The agency’s head of the control directorate in Varna, Vanya Dimitrova, said that so far there had been two or three cases where there was no cash register at all, and no online connection to the agency, in spite of the law requiring this.

The report said that tourists confirmed that they often did not receive a cash receipt for a purchase or service.

If a shop or stall does not have a cash register, revenue agency officials seal it. The initial fine is from 500 to 2000 leva, doubling in the event of a repeat offence.

(Photo of Albena: Boby Dimitrov)

/Panorama

Comments

comments