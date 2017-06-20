‘Free Sofia Tour’: You never know what might happen

Share this: Facebook

Slavyan Kanovsky is a guide with the Free Sofia Tour. It is a walking tour for tourists from abroad. So, Kanovsky walks the city with his tourists and tells them about sightseeing highlights and Bulgarian history.

The groups walk to the Aleksandar Nevski Cathedral, Sveta Nedelya Church, and many other places in Sofia’s city center. Slavyan Kanovsky explains things to the visitors, and he answers their questions.

The other day, they were standing in front of the Presidential office, when an convoy of vehicles exited the building through a driveway. So, Kanovsky told the tourists: “Guys, that might be the president, wave at him!”

As it turned out, his hunch was accurate. That convoy stopped, a few muscle-packed bodyguards came out of the cars. Then a man appeared, whom Kanovsky had seen before, mainly on TV and on photos in newspapers. His name: Rumen Radev. His profession: President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

“Hi, how are you, what are you up to?” According to Slavyan Kanovsky, those were the words which came out of President Radev’s mouth. He also wanted to know where all those tourists were from. And, obviously, he agreed to this selfie.

It is safe to say that Slavyan Kanovsky took the most interesting selfie of the week, maybe even of the month or the year.

As its name suggests, the Free Sofia Tour is free. Now, in spring and summer, it takes place three times a day, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.. The meeting point is located right in front of the Palace of Justice on Boulevard Vitosha.

More information on the Free Sofia Tour can be found here.

Photo by Slavyan Kanovsky

