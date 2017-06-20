FDI in Bulgaria in January-April 2017 was 125.7M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2017 stood at 125.7 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), according to statistical data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). In the same period of 2016, FDI was 395.5 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 429.1 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 109.8 million euro (compared to an inflow of 177.8 million euro in the first four months of 2016) and re-invested earnings accounted for 202.2 million euro (versus 191.4 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 1.7 million euro, compared to 12.3 million euro during the same period of 2016.

(Photo: Jorge Vicentes/freeimages.com)

