Borissov: Good neighbourly agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia is ‘very close’

Hosting his recently-elected counterpart from Skopje in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on June 20, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that a good neighbourliness agreement between the two countries was “very close”.

The issue of concluding a good neighbourliness treaty between Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav republic has been dragging on for years amid the complexities and difficulties of relations between the two countries.

Bulgaria was the first country, in 1991, to recognise the former Yugoslav republic under the name Republic of Macedonia, but bilateral relations have been frequently fraught with tensions. Borissov is the latest in a line of Bulgarian leaders to express optimism about achieving the good neighbourliness agreement.

Plans are for Borissov to go to the neighbouring country on August 2, for celebrations of Ilinden – the day that the country marks the 1903 Ilinden uprising and the 1944 assembly that was a milestone towards the forming of the republic, as well as being a major religious holiday – and the leaders indicated hopes that the good neighbourliness treaty would be signed that day.

