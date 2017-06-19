Bulgarian deputy prime minister pledges law against ‘alcohol tourism’ at Black Sea coastline

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov has promised to bring to an end “alcohol tourism” – excursions built around cheap drinks – at the country’s Black Sea summer holiday coastline, though it was not immediately clear how legislation could stop this.

Simeonov made the pledge at the opening of the 2017 summer holiday season at Sunny Beach on June 17, local media said.

Some Bulgarian resorts at the Black Sea have been notorious for alcohol tourism, with foreign media reports highlighting the spectacle of young holidaymakers much the worse for wear in the streets of the resorts.

Simeonov did not reveal what legislation would be used to stop cheap alcohol booze-cruising in Bulgaria’s summer holiday hotspots. He hinted that it could be done through the law on meetings, which governs the gathering of groups of people in public.

(Photo: Ilja Wanka/sxc.hu)

