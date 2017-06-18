Nice is nice: New Wizz Air flights from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Nice is nice. Who would dispute that? Located at the French Riviera, many have fallen in love with the charm of that marvel. There is nothing like sitting in a bistro, eating a Quiche Lorraine and drinking un jus de pomme while staring at the the passers-by. Très jolie? Mais, oui!

Lisbon is not Nice, but it is nice too. A great holiday destination. The old city’s pastel-colored buildings down there need to be photographed, from all angles. In order to do so, the photographer needs to physically be there. How does he or she get there? With Wizz Air.

The Hungarian low cost airline is constantly extending its flight connections from Bulgaria. Nice and Lisbon will be next. But, in spite of all the excitement these news will cause, patience is the word of the hour, since these nice flights to Nice and Lisbon will not be starting until March of 2018.

Wizz Air says, those new flights will take off twice a week. At the same time, the airline intends to “increase the frequency” of its flights from Sofia to several destinations, including Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Brussels Charleroi, Copenhagen, Eindhoven, Rome Fiumicino, Larnaca and London Luton.

So, please fasten your seat belts, bring the back of your seat back forward, close your tables, turn off your Samsung Galaxy and have a good flight.

