Weekend weather in Bulgaria: Rain, rain and rain

All of Bulgaria was going to be wet on Saturday, according to forecasters. Rain clouds will affect the entire country, they said. Rather strong rainfalls were expected in the very South-East.

“Code Yellow” weather warnings for heavy rains and thunderstorms were issued for the following Bulgarian provinces: Burgas, Smolian, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardjali.

In the areas mentioned, more than 15 litres of rain per square meter were expected.

Temperatures on Saturday will vary between 13 and 29 degrees.

On Sunday, only some areas in central Bulgaria are supposed to be spared from the rain, while temperatures will drop slightly.

The rain will supposedly stop on Tuesday.

