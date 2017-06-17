AirHelp airline ranking: Bulgaria Air is last on the list

Share this: Facebook

AirHelp, a company which helps customers resolve flight delay compensation claims, has ranked the world’s major airlines, using three criteria: on-time performance, quality of service and claim processing. The latter criterion does not usually appear in airline rankings.

A total of 87 airlines were evaluated and ranked, based on these criteria.

For Bulgaria, there is good and bad news. The country’s flag carrier, Bulgaria Air, is on the list. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the airline hit the very last spot, even though it is doing quite well in one area.

According to this ranking, the ten best airlines are Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Austrian Airlines, Air Transat, Air Dolomiti, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Aer Lingus and TUI fly Netherlands. All of these are looking good in all three criteria.

In the case of Bulgaria Air, the on-time performance has a value of 8.6 out of 10 points, which is excellent. The winner of this ranking, Singapore Airlines, has 8.7, almost the same.

The reasons for Bulgaria Air’s poor performance in this ranking are the quality of service (4 out of 10) and its performance regarding claim processing (2.2 out of 10). Compared to the last AirHelp evaluation, Bulgaria Air’s overall score even dropped.

At least Bulgaria Air is in good company at the bottom of the list: Ryanair, the largest European airline regarding the number of passengers flown in 2016, is on the 83rd spot.

The entire AirHelp ranking can be read, researched and admired here.

