“Les chiffres”: Bulgaria in random numbers

Written by on June 16, 2017 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on “Les chiffres”: Bulgaria in random numbers

This is a random list of numbers related to Bulgaria.

2:08 hrs.: The fastest train from Sofia to Plovdiv takes this amount of time for this distance of 140 km.

36,000 km: The distance between the orbit for the satellite ‘BulgariaSat-1‘ and Earth.

48%: The price levels for consumer goods and services in Bulgaria, compared to the E.U. average.

16 degrees: The maximum temperature forecast for Sofia, this Sunday.

C5: The kind of Citroën President Rumen Radev owns, according to his official declaration.

2.3%: The inflation value which Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded in May.

7.18 million: The population of Bulgaria.

19.83 million: The population of neighbouring Romania.

37,600: The number of cars counted on Trakia Motorway on its busiest day to date, August 31, 2017.

86.6 million Euro: The amount the European Commission just approved for Sofia’s third Metro line.

18: The number of foreign embassies which supported the Sofia Pride Parade 2017.

0: The number of Bulgarian government officials who supported the Sofia Pride Parade 2017.

45 Euro: Price of a “Billy” bookshelf at Ikea in Sofia (80 x 28 x 202 centimeters).

39 Euro: Price of a “Billy” bookshelf at Ikea in Berlin (80 x 28 x 202 centimeters).

0700 111 22: The phone number of the Bulgarian Consumer Protection Commission, for complaints about tourist places.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

