Bulgarian satellite ‘BulgariaSat-1’: Confusion surrounding new launch date

The launch of Bulgaria’s first geostationary satellite from a site in Cape Canaveral has been postponed. The reasons for the delay depended on who was being asked about them. The same applied to the new launch date.

BulgariaSat, the company which owns the satellite, said the weather was to blame. On Thursday, they announced a new launch date for tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The company also said the launch window was going to remain open for the next few days.

But the Orlando Sentinel reported, the launch was supposed to take place this Monday, June 19, 2017, at 2:10 p.m. EDT, which is 21:10 hrs. Bulgarian time. According to this publication in Florida, the delay had been blamed on the launch of a resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this month, since it had pushed everything else back.

Originally, ‘BulgariaSat-1’ was supposed to blast off into space in December of 2016. The satellite will provide high quality television signals to subscribers of Bulsatcom, Bulgaria’s largest cable TV provider.

‘BulgariaSat-1’ is the second satellite to be taken to space by a used Falcon 9 rocket. Those rockets are being manufactured at SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, who is also the driving force behind the electric car manufacturer Tesla.

The satellite, which was built by Space Systems Loral (SSL), is supposed to reach an orbit located 36,000 kilometers from Earth. It has a life span of 15 years. BulgariaSat recently said, if the launch went well, a second satellite might be sent to space in a few years from now.

