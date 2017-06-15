‘El Día E’ on June 24: The Instituto Cervantes Sofia celebrates in the street

Share this: Facebook

‘El Día E’ or ‘The Day E’ celebrates the second-most important language in the world after Chinese, which is Spanish. Celebrating is exactly what the Instituto Cervantes in Sofia intends to do on June 24, 2017. It might be “la fiesta de todos los que hablamos español”, or “the party for all of us who speak Spanish”, but still absolutely everyone is invited.

The party will be happening right in front of the Instituto Cervantes, which is located in Sveta Sofia Street, right in the middle of Sofia’s city center. And a whole lot will be offered right there. This includes live music, games, a contemporary circus, and excellent food.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. with sales of books in Spanish, a wall of favourite words in Spanish, as well as activities and workshops for children. At noon, ‘El Día E’ will be opened officially, while culinary treats will already be available. They will offer all the mouth-watering stuff: paella, tortilla, tapas, quesos, burritos, guacamole, and pajitas.

At 12:15 p.m., the live music will start. Dolores Estrada and the Banda del Padre will raise the roof, even though there won’t be any, since it’s an outdoor event. In between, the contemporary circus will entertain the crowd. It will feature Jose & Dani (Barcelona), Umami Dancetheatre (Madrid) as well as Guillermo Leon (Barcelona).

There is more. For those interested in learning Spanish, the Instituto will offer introductory classes at 12:00 noon, 01:00 and 02:00 p.m., on the day of the celebration.

The Institudo Cervantes has been celebrating ‘El Día E’ since 2009. This does not only apply to the one in Sofia, but rather to todos los centros en el mundo. No vemos allí!

