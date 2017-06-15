Bulgarian Parliament rejects at first reading proposal by Borissov’s party for full majoritarian electoral system

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Legislation proposed by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB party to introduce a fully majoritarian system for electing MPs was handed an expected defeat at first reading in the National Assembly on June 15.

Borissov’s GERB, which had only the backing of the Assembly’s smallest party, Vesselin Mareshki’s 12-MP Volya, saw its bill rejected by all other groups – including its minority partner in the coalition government, the United Patriots.

GERB had tabled the bill as a sequel to a national referendum which saw large-scale support for a majoritarian electoral system for electing legislatures, to replace the current system of proportional representation.

That referendum, in which turnout was too low for the outcome to be binding on the National Assembly, was initiated by a television showman. Bulgaria’s courts have confirmed that the outcome of the referendum was not binding.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

/Politics

Comments

comments